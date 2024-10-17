HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Receives $34.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTBI shares. StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HTBI
Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance
HTBI stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $609.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $36.79.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.
About HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HomeTrust Bancshares
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.