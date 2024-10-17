UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives $139.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.60.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

UFPI stock opened at $136.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.73. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $139.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

