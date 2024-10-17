PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives $34.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 82.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 128,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

