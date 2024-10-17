Kearny Financial (KRNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $481.34 million, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.77. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,684. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

