Analysts Set Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) PT at $25.17

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $148,449.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,051.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $148,449.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,051.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,902. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 987,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

