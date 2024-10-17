KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $148.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. traded as high as $137.20 and last traded at $137.20, with a volume of 546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.54.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

