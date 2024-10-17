GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Daniel Adam Rabie Acquires 6,857 Shares

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Adam Rabie acquired 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £3,908.49 ($5,103.80).

Shares of GETB stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Thursday. GetBusy plc has a one year low of GBX 51.02 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 73.50 ($0.96). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.45. The company has a market capitalization of £28.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,600.00 and a beta of 0.35.

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

