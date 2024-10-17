Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £290.80 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson bought 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.49) per share, for a total transaction of £290.80 ($379.73).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Ben Thompson bought 3,333 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998 ($26,113.87).

On Monday, September 16th, Ben Thompson bought 50 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £296 ($386.52).

On Wednesday, August 14th, Ben Thompson bought 34 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.60) per share, for a total transaction of £301.92 ($394.25).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 760 ($9.92) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 528 ($6.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 984 ($12.85). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 722.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 824.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The stock has a market cap of £440.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 14,736.84%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

