BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $1,001.63 and last traded at $1,001.63, with a volume of 55069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $991.72.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $991.46.

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,017 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,630,127,000 after purchasing an additional 435,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,665,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,310,762,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,197,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $942,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,673,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $909.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $834.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

