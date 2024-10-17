Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Iain Logan Sells 5,064 Shares

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Iain Logan sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £5,266.56 ($6,877.20).

Iain Logan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Iain Logan acquired 5,064 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £5,215.92 ($6,811.07).

Springfield Properties Price Performance

Shares of LON:SPR opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £119.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,683.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.50. Springfield Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

Springfield Properties Cuts Dividend

About Springfield Properties

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Springfield Properties’s payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers private, contract, and affordable housing, as well as provides development services to third party private organizations. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries; property development activities; buying and selling real estate; manufacturing timber kits; and provision of management services.

