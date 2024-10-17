Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $77.68, but opened at $80.44. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $80.78, with a volume of 5,169,558 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.63 per share, with a total value of $1,009,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,261.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 52,365 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

