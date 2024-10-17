Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $307.00 to $345.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Air Products and Chemicals traded as high as $324.52 and last traded at $320.64, with a volume of 91475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.34.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.44. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
