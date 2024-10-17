Simon Carter Purchases 35 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter purchased 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.24).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Simon Carter purchased 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £151.62 ($197.99).

British Land Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 441.80 ($5.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.97, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09. British Land Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 467.80 ($6.11). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 423.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 411.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 455 ($5.94).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLND

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.