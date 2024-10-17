Simon Carter Purchases 35 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter purchased 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.24).
Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Simon Carter purchased 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £151.62 ($197.99).
British Land Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 441.80 ($5.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.97, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09. British Land Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 467.80 ($6.11). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 423.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 411.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
