Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $4,371.17 and last traded at $4,366.32, with a volume of 16695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4,297.72.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,130.18.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Booking by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Booking by 22.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,492,000 after buying an additional 28,904 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,942.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,811.55. The stock has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

