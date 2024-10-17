Helen Owers Buys 4,000 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Helen Owers bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($49,307.91).

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 986 ($12.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,290.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,254.75. Vistry Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 668 ($8.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,436 ($18.75). The company has a market cap of £3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,350.68, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

