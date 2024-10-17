Insider Buying: Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN) Insider Buys 241,953 Shares of Stock

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Christopher Mace acquired 241,953 shares of Malvern International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £41,132.01 ($53,711.16).

Malvern International Stock Down 2.6 %

MLVN opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.52 million, a PE ratio of -1,850.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.75. Malvern International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89.

About Malvern International

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

