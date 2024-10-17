Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for PACCAR in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 44.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,437,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3,636.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 546,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after acquiring an additional 531,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,218,000 after acquiring an additional 504,346 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,277,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

