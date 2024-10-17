Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.25.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $360.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $194.46 and a 12-month high of $360.96.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

