ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RMD. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.18.

ResMed Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $238.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.80 and a 200-day moving average of $215.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $255.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,015,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,002.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,015,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,002.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,874 shares of company stock worth $28,151,142. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,047,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 269.2% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

