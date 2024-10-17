Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the Internet television network will earn $4.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.66. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.86 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.26.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $702.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $692.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

