StockNews.com Downgrades KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to Hold

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance
NYSE:KNOP opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a market cap of $221.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.75. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.11.
KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $74.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 0.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile
KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.
