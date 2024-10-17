Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

ROCK opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,016,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 14.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,320,000 after purchasing an additional 138,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 196.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 81,791 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,622,000 after acquiring an additional 68,728 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

