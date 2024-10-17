Sue Inglis Purchases 25,000 Shares of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET) Stock

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET – Get Free Report) insider Sue Inglis purchased 25,000 shares of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £75,500 ($98,589.71).

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Thursday. Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266 ($3.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.66.

Get Invesco Global Equity Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 3.13 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Equity Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.