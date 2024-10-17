Damian Sanders Buys 153,061 Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG) Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) insider Damian Sanders acquired 153,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.89 ($97,936.65).

THG stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Thursday. THG Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 46.58 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.98 ($1.17). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The stock has a market cap of £651.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.24, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on THG from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on THG from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 49 ($0.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

