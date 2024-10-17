DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.4 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 133.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -74.42%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

