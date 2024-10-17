Brokers Set Expectations for Altius Minerals Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.10 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 2.32%.
Altius Minerals Trading Up 0.0 %
TSE:ALS opened at C$26.55 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$16.11 and a 52 week high of C$27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 0.94.
Altius Minerals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 116.13%.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
