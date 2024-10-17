Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Copper in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CS stock opened at C$10.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.62. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$545.84 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$1,104,990.00. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$554,880.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,079 shares of company stock worth $4,766,854. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.