Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for PPL Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for PPL in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.
PPL Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of PPL stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PPL Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
