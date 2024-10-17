The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($10.51) Per Share

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn ($10.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($5.35) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($16.63) EPS.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Boeing Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE BA opened at $154.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.00. Boeing has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 869.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $11,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

