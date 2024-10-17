Brokers Offer Predictions for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

