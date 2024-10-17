Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.02.

CNI stock opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after purchasing an additional 387,975 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,365,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,976 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the second quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 8,610,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,716 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 13.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,443,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,503,000 after purchasing an additional 638,817 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

