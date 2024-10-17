FY2024 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.34. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $100.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.81. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 421.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

