Element Solutions Inc Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Element Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Element Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

