Liberty Energy Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,642.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 750,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,642.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,335,166.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,650. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,809,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,385,000 after purchasing an additional 642,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,754,000 after purchasing an additional 594,051 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 539,861 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 444,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

