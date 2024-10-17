FY2024 EPS Estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Lowered by Analyst

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Upstart in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.28) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.26). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Upstart’s current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. Upstart has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,201,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,190.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,797,791.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,201,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,190.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,959 shares of company stock worth $13,641,350. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 89,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Upstart by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 41,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

