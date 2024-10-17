Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.87 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

