Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Dutch Bros Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Dutch Bros in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 193.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $621,950.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,750.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,810,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $621,950.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,750.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock worth $36,124,009 over the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

