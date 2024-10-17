First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for First Solar in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on First Solar from $343.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $205.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 81,947.0% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660,409 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,478,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $147,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

