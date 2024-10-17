Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 6,200 ($80.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($80.96) to GBX 6,000 ($78.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($100.55) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.88) to GBX 6,430 ($83.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.43) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,338.33 ($82.77).

RIO opened at GBX 5,039 ($65.80) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,509 ($58.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,910 ($77.17). The company has a market cap of £62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 999.80, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,904.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,157.61.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

