discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 652 ($8.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £625.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4,075.00 and a beta of 1.09. discoverIE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 561 ($7.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 816 ($10.66). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 612.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 682.23.

In related news, insider Clive Watson acquired 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,137.10 ($31,518.80). In other news, insider Clive Watson acquired 4,126 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,137.10 ($31,518.80). Also, insider Simon Gibbins bought 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 634 ($8.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,591.48 ($64,757.74). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,205 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,914. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.