discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.71% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday.
discoverIE Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Clive Watson acquired 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,137.10 ($31,518.80). In other news, insider Clive Watson acquired 4,126 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,137.10 ($31,518.80). Also, insider Simon Gibbins bought 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 634 ($8.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,591.48 ($64,757.74). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,205 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,914. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
discoverIE Group Company Profile
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
