UBS Group Upgrades TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) to “Strong-Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TomTom Stock Performance

TMOAF stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. TomTom has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

Get TomTom alerts:

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.