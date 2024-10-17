Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Rating Increased to Hold at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

FYBR stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 140.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

