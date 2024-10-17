Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Lifted to “Hold” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JFHHF opened at $1.17 on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
