Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Lifted to “Hold” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFHHF opened at $1.17 on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

