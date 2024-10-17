Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Increased to Hold at BNP Paribas

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SEOAY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
