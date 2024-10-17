WH Smith’s (SMWH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.89) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.11) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.18) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
