Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,900 ($37.87) to GBX 3,200 ($41.79) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BWY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,368 ($43.98) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.66) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,204.20 ($41.84).

Get Bellway alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bellway

Bellway Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellway

LON BWY opened at GBX 3,356 ($43.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,061.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,794.54. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 1,993 ($26.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,384 ($44.19).

In other Bellway news, insider Keith Adey sold 27,303 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.53), for a total transaction of £889,258.71 ($1,161,215.34). Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Bellway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.