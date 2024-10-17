StockNews.com Lowers Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) to Hold

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Frequency Electronics Stock Performance
NASDAQ FEIM opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 million, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.44. Frequency Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Frequency Electronics Company Profile
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
