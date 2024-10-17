StockNews.com Downgrades CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Buy

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

CSGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 88.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at $233,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

