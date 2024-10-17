Macquarie Downgrades Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) to Hold

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALTM opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.61. Arcadium Lithium has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

