Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Macquarie Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $157.76 on Friday. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $165.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.82.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

