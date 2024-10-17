Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Macquarie Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $157.76 on Friday. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $165.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.82.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
